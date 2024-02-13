Hyderabad: Two persons snatch gold chain from woman at Osmania University

The offenders escaped when chased by the Osmania University students
Hyderabad: Two persons snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Osmania University campus on Tuesday evening.
The victim who is a resident of DD colony had come to the oxygen park located in the campus along with her daughter for a walk when the miscreants flicked away the gold chain. The offenders escaped when chased by the university students.
On information, the police reached the spot and started efforts to track down the snatchers. A case is registered.