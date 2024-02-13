11 tonnes of ganja burnt in Telangana’s Kothagudem

Kothagudem district police gained the distinction of disposing of the highest quantity of ganja in a single day in Telangana by burning Rs 27 crore worth ganja

SP B Rohith Raju and other officials supervised burning of seized ganja in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The district police gained the distinction of disposing of the highest quantity of ganja in a single day in the State by burning Rs 27 crore worth ganja on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police and District Drug Disposal Committee chairman B Rohith Raju informed that 11,061 kg of cannabis seized from the accused in 142 cases in 17 police stations of the district was burnt in an isolated forest area on the outskirts of Hemachandrapuram village in the district.

Rohith Raju and the committee members OSD T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Palvoncha DSP Venkatesh, Manugur DSP Raghavendra Rao supervised burning of ganja following the court orders from morning till evening in stages.

The SP weighed and examined the ganja which was divided into parts according to the police stations at the headquarters. He said that secret teams have been formed by the district police to stop those who sell ganja and luring the youth in urban and rural areas to use the substance.