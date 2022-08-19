Hyderabad: Two persons sustain burns at Amberpet college

Published Date - 03:34 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Two persons sustained burns when an ABVP leader set himself ablaze at Amberpet on Friday afternoon.

According to the reports, a group of parents along with ABVP activists had gone to a private college at Amberpet to discuss about college fee related issue.

While the discussion was going on, one person who is identified as an ABVP activist doused himself in fuel and lit a match stick. He then rushed towards the college principal and reportedly caught hold of him.

Both the persons were shifted to a private hospital nearby for treatment. “No complaint has been received so far,” said an official of Amberpet police station.