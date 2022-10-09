Hyderabad: Two teenagers drowned in checkdam at Pedda Amberpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two teenagers who had gone for a picnic to Pedda Amberpet got drowned in a check dam at Hayathnagar on Sunday afternoon.

The victims Sufiyan (16) and Wasay (17), along with friends had gone to the ORR Pedda Amberpet check dam for sightseeing. “Four persons got into the water and were drowning. Two of them were rescued by local people while Sufiyan and Wasay got drowned. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies,” said the police.

The victims were residents of Chandrayangutta in the old city.

The efforts to trace the two was abandoned today evening as it fell dark and will be taken up tomorrow morning with the help of expert swimmers, said the police. On coming to know about drowning of the two teenagers, the family members rushed to the spot.