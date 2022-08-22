Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta flyover to be thrown open to public on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:35 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

GHMC officials say the extended flyover at Chandrayangutta Junction will facilitate smooth travel and reduce commuting time.

Hyderabad: Strategy is what it is all about, to ensure more infrastructure, proper roads, better traffic management and in the end, benefits for the public for years to come. The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) of the State government is continuing to add crucial components to the city’s infrastructure, with the extension flyover at Chandrayangutta being the latest.

One of the most awaited projects in those parts of the city, because of the relief it promises from the severe traffic congestion in the area, the completed extension flyover at Chandrayangutta is slated for inauguration on Tuesday, with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to throw open the facility for the people.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the existing Chandrayangutta flyover was of 400 metres, and with another 674 metres added, the total length of the facility, now a four-lane bi-directional flyover with a width of 16.6 metres, would be 1.07 km.

Built by the GHMC under the SRDP at a cost of Rs.45.79 crore, the extended flyover offers a series of benefits to commuters going to different places via Chandrayangutta. These include smooth flow of traffic at the busy Kandikal Junction, allowing commuting without stopping at Kandikal Gate and Barkas Junction, easier traveling for people going towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad and also from the airport to Nalgonda and Warangal through LB Nagar.

GHMC officials said the traffic at the Chandrayangutta Junction would decrease due to the extension of the Chandrayangutta flyover, in turn resulting in smooth travel and reduced commuting time, hence saving in vehicle operation costs including that of fuel.

Adding that the flyover was designed keeping in view the traffic volume in Chandrayangutta for the next 20 years, officials said that apart from local residents, many Central government employees would also be benefit from the flyover, given the large number of central and defence installations in the area.

“The traffic on the main road heading towards the Defence Electronics Research Laboratory will be reduced with the commuters heading towards Omer Hotel to use the flyover instead of the Chandrayangutta main road. Employees working in the Advanced Systems Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Organisation and Research Centre Imarat will also be benefitted,” a GHMC official said.

With the Chandrayangutta extension flyover, the GHMC has completed 30 out of 41 SRDP works with the remaining 11 works in different stages of progress. The SRDP works at Falaknuma, Bairamalguda (right and left sides), Kamineni Hospital (right and left sides) and LB Nagar (both sides) were also in the final stages, officials said, adding that with the completion of these works, traffic would flow smoothly from Aram Ghar up to the Uppal Junction.