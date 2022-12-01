Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons open fire in jewelry shop in Nagole, 2 injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Snehapuri colony in Nagole, when two unidentified persons armed with firearms barged into a jewelry shop and opened fire, resulting in injuries to two persons on Thursday night.

Sources said the suspects entered the shop and threatened the workers to hand over the gold jewelry. However, the workers resisted and tried to catch them, the suspects opened three rounds of fire from a close range. They later fled with the gold ornaments placed in the display from the shop.

On receiving information, the LB Nagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The CLUES team and Dog Squad visited the spot.

The LB Nagar police are investigating. The footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being collected and examined to identified and arrest assailants at the earliest.