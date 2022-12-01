Hyderabad Police dispose drugs seized in different cases

As much as 1,500 kg of marijuana, 1,100 liters of hashish oil and 500 gm MDMA was destroyed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: As much as 1,500 kg of marijuana, 1,100 liters of hashish oil and 500 gm MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) seized in drug cases was destroyed by the Hyderabad Police here on Thursday.

The Drug Disposal Committee, Hyderabad Police led by its chairman, Gajrao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner, CCS, destroyed the psychotropic substances at the Hyderabad Waste Management Enviro Engineer Ltd (A division of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd) located on the city outskirts in Dundigal.

“These destroyed narcotics were pertaining to 45 drug related cases registered in 10 police stations under the Hyderabad City Police limits,” Gajrao Bhupal said.

Drug Disposal Committed members – Sneha Mehra , Additional DCP, CCS and K.Narsing Rao, ACP, CCS were present.