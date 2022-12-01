Hyderabad: Cops, tourism staff rewarded for saving teenage girl’s life

Lake Police station recently setup at Durgam Cheruvu was proving to be helpful in rescuing distressed persons who come to end their lives in the lake

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra on Thursday appreciated officials of the Madhapur police station, Durgam Cheruvu Lake police and Telangana Tourism department staff for their timely response in saving the life of a teenage girl, who attempted to die by suicide in the lake on Tuesday.

He said the Lake Police station recently setup at Durgam Cheruvu was proving to be helpful in rescuing distressed persons who come to end their lives in the lake. He handed over appreciation certificates and rewards to Madhapur SI Bhanu Prakash, Constable Naveen Kumar, boat driver S.Manohar and Hyderabad Yacht Club coach Rajinikanth.

On Tuesday evening, the 19-year-old girl had jumped into the lake from the cable stayed bridge. The Madhapur and Durgam Cheruvu lake police arrived at the scene in a boat and rescued her. She was administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. She was further counseled and handed over to her parents.