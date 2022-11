Hyderabad: Paan shop owner sentenced to jail for keeping shop open till midnight

A pan shop owner who sought to run his business beyond the stipulated time, will end up spending three days in prison.

Mohd.Asif (25), who runs Al Kareem pan shop at Santoshnagar was booked by the police under the City Police Act for defying public servant orders and keeping the shop open till mid-night.

A local court at Nampally on Wednesday sentenced him to three days imprisonment for keeping his paan shop open beyond permissible hours.