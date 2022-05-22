Hyderabad: Unable to afford cremation expenses, couple disposes son’s body in lake

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Unable to afford cremation of their son, a couple from Kodangal in Vikarabad district disposed the body in a lake at Moinabad four days ago.

According to the police, Shiva and Anusha are natives of Kondagal in Vikarabad district and Shiva . On May 14, Anusha got admitted at Niloufer hospital in the city and delivered a baby. As the baby was born in seven months, he was unwell and after three days passed away due to health issues at the hospital.

On Tuesday, the staff at the hospital handed over the body of the infant and Shiva and Anusha started for their native place in Vikarabad. However, on way, they left the body in a lake at Yenkanapally near Moinabad.

Two days later, the locals found a body near the lake and informed the police about it. The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where it was preserved.

“On enquiry we came to know that a couple had disposed the body in the lake. We tracked them down and on questioning they told us that as they were economically disadvantaged they could not perform the cremation. Hence they disposed-off the body in the lake,” said Moinabad sub inspector, G Kumaraswamy.

The police after postmortem examination arranged an ambulance for the family to take the body to their native place. A small amount was also handed over to them by the Moinabad police to meet the expenses.

