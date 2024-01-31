Kumari Aunty’s food stall in Hyderabad stays as CM Revanth Reddy intervenes

The Raidurgam police had on Tuesday shut her shop citing traffic congestion and asked her to relocate to another location, leading to discussions with divided opinions on the internet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 03:57 PM

Kumari Aunty

Hyderabad: A day after police ordered street-food vendor, social media star ‘Kumari Aunty’ to shut her food stall in Madhapur, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded on Wednesday and directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department and the State DGP to revoke their decision and let her reopen her stall.

The Raidurgam police had on Tuesday shut her shop citing traffic congestion and asked her to relocate to another location, leading to discussions with divided opinions on the internet.

‘Kumari Aunty’ rose to fame on social media with food vloggers from the city visiting her stall and attracting large crowds. Such is her popularity, that even film actors were seen dropping by her food stall during their film promotions.

Her popularity led to overcrowding and traffic jams in the lane next to ITC Kohenur, forcing police to intervene.