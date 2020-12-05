Hyderabad: Upset over not cooking food, man kills wife

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: An argument over cooking food led to the murder of a woman, allegedly by her husband at Meerpet on Friday night.

The victim, Jayamma, (40) lived with her husband Bodiga Srinu, (45) at Prasanthinagar of Meerpet for the last 20 years. On Friday evening, Srinu asked her to prepare food and went out.

“He returned home around midnight and asked her to serve food. However, she had not cooked, following which an argument ensued and in a fit of rage, Srinu strangulated Jayamma to death with a cloth and fled from the spot,” said M Mahender Reddy, SHO (Meerpet).

The police have registered a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Srinu.

