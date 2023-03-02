Hyderabad: US Consulate concludes workshop on ‘Advance Women Entrepreneurs in green economy’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad on Thursday opened the final workshop of its program “Women Entrepreneurs in the Green Economy,” designed to promote aspiring women business leaders in green business startups.

“Promoting women entrepreneurs and helping advance the green economy are both top priorities for the U.S. Mission here in India,” said U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson.

Women Entrepreneurs in the Green Economy is a series of workshops conducted in Hyderabad, Warangal and Visakhapatnam, that trained 40 women entrepreneurs seeking to advance businesses involving renewable energy, pollution reduction technologies, energy saving devices, and environmental control (emission control) devices. Selected women-led startups from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha received coaching in hard and soft entrepreneurial skills, mentoring, and support to attract investors.

The program has been fully funded by the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad and the workshops have been conducted by the Alliance for Commercialization and Innovation Research (ACIR), which runs the U.S.-funded Nexus incubator program in New Delhi.