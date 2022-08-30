BRAOU launches online sale of books for competitive exams

Published Date - 02:33 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Hyderabad: Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has released its new study material (four books) for the competitive exams, which are available online for sale.

The university said that the main objective of printing new books is to provide students with quality books at an affordable cost.

The books are selling like hotcakes as already 500 students have placed orders online on the first day. The combo of four different books (22,000 pages) is available for Rs. 1150.

So far, in the first phase, the university has printed 20,000 books, and the number will be increased soon. The books were designed and crafted carefully under the leadership of former TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani.

Interested candidates can log on to https://www.braouonline.in/ BooksSale/ServicesBooks.aspx to make the payment.

One can visit the university with the payment slip to get the books or get them delivered to their doorsteps through post after booking online.

BRAOU was established in 1982 to allow those who do not have access to regular higher education. The courses offered by the university are recognized by UGC, New Delhi.