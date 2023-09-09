Hyderabad: Vasavi group unveils Vasavi Sarovar at Hitec City

Vasavi Sarovar is close to all essential hotspots like offices, schools, hospitals, supermarkets, cinema theatres, malls, restaurants, bar etc, right in the heart of the urbanized Hitec City

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:00 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The Vasavi Group has unveiled a yet another marvel “Vasavi Sarovar” at the most famed destination of Hyderabad at Hitec City-Kukatpally spread across 21.48

acres in the heart of the city.

Vasavi Sarovar is close to all essential hotspots like offices, schools, hospitals, supermarkets, cinema theatres, malls, restaurants, bar etc, right in the heart of the urbanized Hitec City, Kukatpally. Vasavi Group is the one of the first in real estate segment to adopt three lakes to protect the flora and fauna and to maintain its beauty-Komati Kunta Cheruvu- Bachupally, Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu-Kukatpally-Hitec City & Mundi Kunta – Hitec City.

This step not only elevates the lifestyle of its residents but also sets an epitome for sustainable development amidst rising urbanization. The lake-view at Vasavi Sarovar provides a peaceful environment for its occupants, keeping them tranquil, away from the polluted hustle bustle of the urban city.

Abhishek Chanda Director Vasavi Group said “Vasavi Sarovar is an ultra-spacious high rise residential complex where everything is high class. From the lavish designs of the apartments to the incredibly planned amenities, from the serene outdoors to the clubhouse delights, from the bustling areas to the meditational spots.”

