Hyderabad: Vasavi Ananda Nilayam launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:24 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Vasavi Group has launched a brand new venture Vasavi Ananda Nilayam, a huge gated community in front of the LB Nagar Metro Station. Vasavi Ananda Nilayam is spread across 29.3 acres and will feature 11 towers with each tower comprising 33 floors. The venture will have all-feature packed 3,576 apartments and sky villas featuring amenities such as tot-lot, children’s play areas, badminton, basketball & cricket arenas, fully stocked gyms, swimming pools etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Kumar Yerram, CMD Vasavi Group said: “We are extremely delighted by the launch of one of our prestigious gated community project ‘Ananda Nilayam’ located right in front of LB Nagar Metro Station, which makes it more convenient and accessible to the public.”

Abhishek Chanda and Soumya Chanda, Directors Vasavi Group said: “We are glad to present this prestigious gated community which is present right in the city of Hyderabad. The Ananda Nilayam features over 100 amenities and has the tallest towers in LB Nagar area.”