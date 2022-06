Hyderabad: VHP, Bajrang Dal call for protest condemning Udaipur incident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Condemning the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal units in the city have called for a protest at various places on Thursday.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday have called for burning of effigies of the assailants at all major centres including Koti junction, Abid Road, LB Nagar circle, Lal Darwaza, Maheshwaram crossroads and Kandukur Cirle, at 10 am on Thursday.