Hyderabad, Vikarabad clinch Inter-District Basketball titles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-1 Boys and Vikarabad-1 Girls clinched the Telangana Sub-Junior (Under-13) 3×3 Inter-District Basketball Championship conducted by Telangana Basketball Association at St Joseph’s Public School, Habsiguda on Saturday.

For the Hyderabad-1 Boys team, Praneeth scored eight points to his team to a 9-5 victory over Kamareddy in the final.

In the girls final, Vikarabad scored a 7-2 victory. Saanvi scored all the seven points for the winning team.

In the 3rd and 4th place playoff ties, Medchal-Malkajgiri-1 Boys edged past Medchal-Malkajgiri-2 with a 3-2 win. Medchal-Malkajgiri-1 defeated Medchal-Malkajgiri-2 to secure a comfortable 8-4 win in the girls division.