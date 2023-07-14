Keystone Basketball League: Nathan, Aryan star in Delhi Public School victory

Nathan scored 29 points while Aryan added 26 as their side Delhi Public School, Hyderabad thrashed Keystone School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Nathan scored 29 points while Aryan added 26 as their side Delhi Public School, Hyderabad thrashed Keystone School 80-34 in the Grade 11&12 boys section at the Keystone Basketball League for Schools, on Friday.

In the same category, Oakridge International toyed with CAL Public School recording a massive 75-10 victory.

Results: Grade 11&12 Girls: Chirec International 53 (Parinishtaa–18, Anika–11, Tanisha–10, Varsha–10) bt Gitanjali Senior School 45 (Tanushree–19, Disha–20);

Grade 11&12 Boys: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 80 (Nathan–29, Aryan–26, Anugya-11) bt Keystone School 34 (Chandrachur–19; Nipun–16); Oakridge International 75 (Akhil–22, Suhas–13) bt CAL Public School 10 (Varun–8);

Under Grade 10 Boys: Sancta Maria 77 (Suryansh–29; Saharsh–23) bt Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 35 (Atharv–13).