Hyderabad: Violations at Taaza All Day breakfast in Medchal

The food colors that were found at the Taaza All Day Breakfast in Medchal were discarded along with vegetables and lemons of bad quality, unlabeled tea powder, and infested foxtail millets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 08:24 PM

Taaza All Day

Hyderabad: Special task force teams of the Food Safety Department conducted inspections at eateries and food establishments within the Rangareddy district limits on Monday. Along with discarding bad-quality items, they collected samples and sent them for testing.

Moreover, Dalchini was being stored in improper conditions while pest control was also not initiated in the premises of the establishment.

At the Train Theme Restaurant in Kompally, in addition to infested cashew stock and substandard vegetables, blockages in the sink were observed. Statutory samples were collected and sent to the lab.

Prism Restaurant & Bar, Vattinagulapally was also inspected where expired food items were found and discarded. Vegetables were also observed to be stored for a long time in the refrigerator. Indicating a low standard of hygiene, along with rat feces in the store room, stagnant water, and foul smell were observed in the kitchen.