Hyderabad: VSNV Prasad takes charge as Director of zoo parks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

VSNV Prasad, IFS, (seen here wearign spects) has taken charge as Director, Zoo Parks, Hyderabad. The Director is being congratulated by Nehru Zoological Park, Curator, Prashant Bajirao Patil, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Hyderabad: VSNV Prasad, IFS, has taken charge as Director, Zoo Parks, Hyderabad relieving Vinay Kumar, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Director (FAC), Zoo Parks, a press release said.

VSNV Prasad was transferred from Rural Development Department where he was on deputation as special Commissioner, Telanganaku Haritha Haram.

The Director along with senior executive staff including Prashant Bajirao Patil, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park visited the Zoo and keenly monitored the ongoing developmental works, animal exchange programme and maintenance of health and hygiene.

Senior officials from the Zoo Park including Deputy Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Director (Veterinary), Dr MA Hakeem, Assistant Director (Veterinary), Dr. M Shambulingam and others were present.

