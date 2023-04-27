IMD warns of intense rainfall in Hyderabad, hailstorms likely

India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has also warned that hailstorms could occur towards the evening or night, adding to the already challenging weather conditions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:21 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to experience heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H). The city is likely to witness rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong gusty winds.

An orange alert has been issued for Thursday, indicating that the weather conditions are likely to be severe. The IMD has also warned that hailstorms could occur towards the evening or night, adding to the already challenging weather conditions.

The IMD has also warned that water pooling on roads and low-lying areas could occur due to the heavy rainfall, potentially causing traffic disruptions and making it difficult for people to move around the city. Wet and slippery roads are also expected.