Hyderabad: WE Hub signs MoU with Tide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:41 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: In a move to power women-led small businesses in India, Telangana’s state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs, WE Hub has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tide, the UK’s leading SME-focused business financial platform.

This year-long partnership is set to elevate Tide’s India Chapter of ‘Women in Business’ and enable aspiring women entrepreneurs across India to both start and grow their businesses and overcome administrative challenges, a press release said.

The Women in Business programme is aimed at digitally transforming businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. Through this partnership, women entrepreneurs will have access to Tide’s comprehensive financial admin and advisory services, which will facilitate their inclusion in the formal economy by ensuring timely and adequate access to financial services.

The core focus areas will include counselling and educating women small business owners on Regulation and Compliance, Accounting and Financial Planning, Filing Tax Returns, Loan Application Support, Marketing and Sales, in addition to facilitating Peer Training and Networking. Additionally, women entrepreneurs in Telangana can also use a free co-working office space on Tide premises, when starting out, the press release added.