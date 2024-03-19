Hyderabad weather: Drop in morning temperatures, no rain expected

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 02:42 PM

Hyderabad: After a brief episode of intense heat, with some localities recording maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, the city has experienced relief with below-normal temperatures over the past four days.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius, compared to the normal mark of 36.6 degrees Celsius. This was slightly higher than the 33.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

Light rains graced the morning hours in certain areas such as Saroornagar, Uppal, and Charminar, ushering in a pleasant weather spell. However, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast, no further rains are expected in the city over the next three days.

The forecast also indicates a drop in temperatures across the state, including Hyderabad, during the morning hours over the next two days. While days are witnessing relief from the scorching heat, nights are expected to remain warmer in the city.