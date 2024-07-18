Hyderabad Weekend Guide: A blend of art, music, and comedy

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 18 July 2024, 11:29 PM

Whether you’re an art lover, a music enthusiast, or someone looking to explore new experiences, Hyderabad has eclectic events lined up for individuals with varied taste. From artistic fairs and musical nights to stand-up comedy and unique workshops, here’s a guide to help you navigate through the vibrant offerings this weekend.

Tree Huggers Fleaffair

A lively celebration of homegrown talent across various genres, this event is all about creativity meeting entrepreneurship. Attendees can immerse themselves in local art, enjoy a sundowner, participate in workshops, and indulge in delicious food, along with open mic sessions and a puppy pound.

When: July 21, 10 am

Where: Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Free entry

Nothing Makes Sense

For those who love a good laugh, Varun Grover’s stand-up special, ‘Nothing Makes Sense’, is a must-attend. Known for his satirical and observational comedy, Grover delves into personal stories from his childhood in India of the ’90s and 2000s, offering a humorous perspective on the absurdities of life.

When:July 20, 5 pm and 8 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

Registrations: Book My Show

Bismil ki mehfil

Experience the enchanting world of Sufi music at this Sufi mehfil. The event promises an evening of intricate emotions and heartfelt melodies, making it an unforgettable event for music lovers.

When:July 20, 8 pm

Where: Odeum by Prism, Financial District

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

The Oopar

Jam Music enthusiasts can look forward to The Oopar Jam, where they can join in on a live jamming session with a band playing Bollywood and Telugu hits. The event starts with icebreaker activities to help attendees connect and promises a night of musical camaraderie and fun.

When: July 21, 6 pm

Where: Vault Brewery, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Dramatherapy workshop

Discover new aspects of yourself through the transformative power of drama at the ‘Dramatherapy’ workshop. Engage in creative theatre exercises designed to encourage self-expression and uncover personal narratives in a supportive environment. No acting experience is necessary.

When:July 21, 2.30 pm

Where:Thespian Therapist, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Contact 8074315451

Reverse glass painting workshop

Art enthusiasts can explore a unique technique at the workshop, guided by experts. Participants will get to take home their creation of art. This workshop is perfect for beginners and experienced artists alike.

When: July 21, 4 pm

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations:Available at Paytm Insider