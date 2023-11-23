| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Check Out These Diverse Events Across The City

Hyderabad weekend guide: Check-out these diverse events across the city

From expressing through art, exploring dance therapy, celebrating childhood, embracing anime, or mastering filmmaking, join the vibrant experiences across the city this weekend.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 02:38 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: From expressing through art, exploring dance therapy, celebrating childhood, embracing anime, or mastering filmmaking, join the vibrant experiences across the city this weekend.

Art meet-up:

Whether you wield a brush, pen, camera, or any other tool of expression, join the vibrant artist meet-up, where you can share your passion and connect with fellow artists, play games and more.

When: November 26, 3 pm – 5 pm

Where: Alilaverse, Manikonda

Registrations: Walk in directly

Dance therapy session:

Embrace and delve into your emotions through the art of movement. In the session, you’ll learn about the significance of emotional exploration and find a voice to express yourself authentically.

When: November 25, 11 am onwards

Where: Airo café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Contact 9810534241

UDAAN – Hyderabad’s Mental Health Festival:

Open to people from all walks of life, the event focuses on creating better awareness through events, performances, and reflections to create a positive dialogue around mental health.

When: November 26, 3 pm onwards

Where: Exhibition Grounds, Nampally

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

KLAY Karnival:

The fiesta is all about celebrating the magic of childhood through activities such as movie mania, crafty creations, freeze dance, art attack, and many more!

When: November 25, 10.30 am onwards

Where: KLAY Centre for Child Development and Care, Nanakramguda

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Anime Traffic:

From the electrifying EDM beats to the mesmerizing AMVs, vibrant stalls, amazing Anime DJs, phonk and breathtaking cosplay, the anime event is the place to be for all anime lovers!

When: November 26, 1 pm onwards

Where: Enigma The Experience, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Women’s Circle:

The gathering aims to empower, uplift, and connect with the incredible women in the city. Along with creative activities and interactive workshops, various topics related to womanhood, self-care, mental health, personal growth, and community building will be discussed in the event.

When: November 25, 4 pm onwards

Where: Three Peace Soup, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Film-making workshop:

Learn film-making with Varun Reddy, a feature film director, who shares the emotional and technical skills required to make films, overcome anxieties, and communicate effectively in film production.

When: November 26th, 11 am onwards

Where: Simi’s World Vegan café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show