Learn horse riding in Hyderabad this summer

Various riding clubs in Hyderabad hold special classes, camps

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 15 April 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s horse racing culture has deep historical roots, tracing back to the era of the Nizams. While the city boasts an iconic racecourse tucked away in the lanes of Malakpet, reflecting this rich tradition of horse racing, the city is home to multiple equestrian clubs catering to a wide array of skill levels, inclusive of both children and adults.

Hyderabad Horse Riding School in Manikonda, established in 2002, boasts a distinguished clientele, including renowned personalities from the film industry. Apart from training in several equestrian activities, breeding, and hostelling horses, the club prepares students for equestrian competitions and facilitates job placements through sports quotas in various government sectors.

Champions Horse Riding Club, operating for approximately seven years in Manikonda, offers a range of equestrian activities including show jumping, show hack, sidesaddle, trail riding, barrel racing, and more, alongside the horse riding instruction. Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Gandipet also provides sessions designed to train children for participation in professional polo competitions. Md. Azam of Telangana Horse Riding Academy in Kismathpur, which has been operational for five years, says, “During summers, many, particularly children, come to learn horse riding.

Anyone, regardless of age or skill level, can learn horse riding with us. Our oldest student, aged 85, brings great enthusiasm to the learning process, which is quite inspirational.” Furthermore, there are other esteemed clubs like Saddle Horse Riding Academy, Nasr Polo, and Stallion Horse Riding Academy, among others. These clubs have cultivated numerous professional polo players who have achieved accolades in the sport.

Additionally, besides their regular programmes, these clubs also offer guest sessions for individuals seeking a refreshing experience. “The experience was quite rejuvenating. We acquired skills in handling the reins, trotting, and controlling the horse. It was emphasised that we should never approach the horse from behind, and we learned that horses detect your intention by smelling your hand, and being able to sense fear or affection.

Surprisingly, they comprehended the coach’s commands fluently in both English and Hindi,” says Lavanya, an IT employee who attended horse riding classes. Most clubs schedule classes in the early mornings and evenings, catering to age groups from 6 years and above. During this summer, these clubs are also arranging special classes and summer camps designed especially for children. Those interested can find more information about pricing and session details by visiting the clubs’ Instagram pages or contact directly through a quick online search.