Hyderabad weekend guide: Diverse experiences await!

Take a look at the event details to secure your spot for a weekend of entertainment, learning, and connection.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: From a kaleidoscope of fashion and soulful melodies to engaging workshops, and hands-on organic farming, the city offers an eclectic mix of events this weekend. Take a look at the event details to secure your spot for a weekend of entertainment, learning, and connection.

The Firefly Carnival:

A kaleidoscope of fashion, arts, and entertainment the carnival features over 20 renowned fashion week brands. s. Immerse yourself in soulful melodies by Arpit Chourey and Niraval., and dance to the electrifying beats of DJ Lazy Bones, Kayvee, and Luke Garcia.

When: January 20, 10 am – 11 pm

Where: N convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Human Library:

Engage in deep dialogue, celebrate diverse human experiences, step into others’ shoes, gain new perspectives, and celebrate the art of storytelling in a safe space for learning and connection.

When: January 20

Where: Terra café and Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Artisanal Studio Workshop:

Discover the rich heritage of Banjara embroidery, hear stories from artisans, and explore curated collections. Kethavath Laxmi Bai, a traditional Banjara embroidery designer, will host the workshop.

When: January 20, 4 pm

Where: Suta, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Kerala Mural Workshop:

Explore the traditional Kerala Mural Art as you learn to paint Ganesha on acrylic, delving into vibrant colours and intricate details.

When: January 20, 3 pm

Where: Align Hub, Film Nagar

Registrations: Contact 8374631188

Thrift meet-up:

Explore thrifting in the city where you can find quality clothes at budget-friendly prices. Meet like-minded folks and spend a rejuvenating day.

When: January 21, 3-10 pm

Where: Aparna Sarovar Grande, Nallagandla

Registrations: Open to everyone

Tree Huggers’ Cassette:

Lose yourself in an evening of fresh music and revelry at Tree Huggers’ Cassette, celebrating local talent — from emerging to established artists— and promoting connections between performers and the audience.

When: January 21, 8 pm onwards

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Ladies Styling:

Indulge in social dancing, exploring styles like Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, and more. Open exclusively for ladies, the dance workshop covers basics, styling, and choreography, and provides a space to learn, practice, and socialize.

When: January 20, 5 pm & January 21, 6 pm

Where: Quad, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Organic Farming:

Engage in a guided farm walk, contribute to eco-friendly toilet construction, lay agri pipes for irrigation, and enjoy traditional Hyderabad games. Relish an organic lunch, a Good Food Movement talk, and a farm-style barbecue at this “one-of-its-kind experience for the entire family!”

When: January 21, 9 am onwards

Where: Akshayakalpa Organic / Regenerative Farming – R&D Facility, Mamidipalli

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider