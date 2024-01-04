Hyderabad weekend guide: A palette of festivities, laughter, and creativity

From traditional festivities and engaging workshops to artistic exhibitions and meaningful discussions, begin the New Year with a calendar full of vibrant events in Hyderabad!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: From traditional festivities and engaging workshops to artistic exhibitions and meaningful discussions, begin the New Year with a calendar full of vibrant events in Hyderabad!

Sankranti Sambaralu: From traditional games and kite flying to creative crafts and cheerful music, this event promises a day of laughter, learning, and togetherness, creating cherished memories.

When: January 6, 2 pm

Where: Toddlers Early Years Center, Nizampet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Bloggers Walk: Escape your screens, connect with fellow bloggers, and share anecdotes amidst lush greenery at this lively gathering for content creators, digital nomads, and anyone with a love for blogging and nature.

When: January 6, 4 pm

Where: KBR Park, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Best of Telugu Standup show: The lineup show will feature the wittiest Telugu stand-up comedians from Silly South Comedy, the first Telugu stand-up comedy collective in India.

When: January 6, 8 pm

Where: The Beanery café, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Speak your photo: Wanna listen to a story? How about the story of a photograph, narrated by the photographer himself? Indulge in the world of visual storytelling, where the magic lies not only in the lens but also in the tales that accompany each frame.

When: January 7, 5 pm

Where: Garage moto café, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Contact 9182468902

Mental health time capsule: Reflecting on 2023: Join the space to chat about our mental health journey throughout the year. Engage in open chats, real stories, and a cozy vibe, exchanging experiences about the highs, lows, and everything in-between the messy spectrum of life.

When: January 7, 5.30 pm

Where: Draper Startup House, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Solidarity with Palestine: Participate in a day of solidarity with Palestine through engaging discussions, poetry, and a photo exhibition. This event serves as a platform for individuals to express their thoughts and emotions surrounding the Palestinian issue.

When: January 6, 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Open event

Patrala exhibition: Explore the elegant handcrafted brass cookware, meticulously crafted by the skilled artisans of Jandiala Guru in Punjab.

When: January 5-7

Where: Crafts Council, Banjara Hills

Registrations: https://www.instagram.com/craftscounciloft/

Charcoal Painting Workshop: Explore the basics of charcoal art, connect with like-minded individuals, and leave with a piece of art crafted entirely by you at this beginner-friendly workshop.

When: January 7, 12 pm

Where: Aaromale café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show