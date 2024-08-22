Hyderabad weekend guide: From underground rap to enchanting illusions

Here's your curated guide to the city's cultural and artistic offerings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: From the beats of underground rap to the awe of magical illusions, Hyderabad is buzzing with an eclectic mix of entertainment this weekend.

Rapverse:

Kick off the weekend with a hard-hitting underground hip-hop showcase featuring some of the city’s most promising rappers. Set against the gritty backdrop of drive-in theatres and high-energy street celebrations,

the event is a haven for hip-hop enthusiasts looking to experience raw, unfiltered talent.

When: August 24, 5 pm

Where: The Street Hyderabad, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Death by Laughter ft. Vivek Muralidharan:

Known for his sharp wit and engaging delivery, renowned stand-up comic Vivek Muralidharan’s show guarantees an evening filled with humor and entertainment.

When: August 24, 7 pm

Where: Vivanta, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

The Axe Effect:

Witness a spellbinding performance by acclaimed illusionist and mentalist Aakarsh Bhat. His magic and mentalism show is set to captivate and amaze with a captivating blend of tricks and psychological feats.

When: August 25, 6 pm

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Dinoverse:

Step into the majestic era of dinosaurs with Dinoverse, a one-of-a-kind thematic décor experience. This immersive journey through time offers a captivating display of prehistoric life.

When: August 23 – September 16

Where: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Geetha Madhuri Live:

Renowned Telugu singer Geetha Madhuri will deliver a soulful performance featuring her biggest hits and melodious tunes. Expect an unforgettable night filled with music, emotions, and energy.

When: August 24, 8.30 pm

Where: Gandipet Main Road, Kokapet

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Artistic License – Open Mic:

Unleash your creativity at Artistic License, an open mic event where performers can showcase poetry, stories, music, or comedy. Known for its positive vibes, this event encourages artistic expression in a judgment-free environment.

When: August 25, 5 pm

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider