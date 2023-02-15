Hyderabad: Woman cured of rare Dunbar’s Syndrome

Doctors from Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet, announced successful completion of a complex procedure on a 33-year-old woman hailing from Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Doctors from Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet, announced successful completion of a complex procedure on a 33-year-old woman hailing from Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Doctors from Aster Prime Hospitals, Ameerpet, announced successful completion of a complex procedure on a 33-year-old woman hailing from Vikarabad, who was diagnosed with Dunbar’s Syndrome, a rare medical condition that is diagnosed in two individuals out of one lakh population.

Due to the medical condition, the women was suffering from recurring upper abdominal pain which is usually post-prandial associated with nausea, vomiting, bloating, reduced appetite, weight loss, chest pain radiating to left upper limb minimising angina pain and exertional fatigue.

Also Read Telangana: MHSRB extends last date for Staff Nurse applications

The doctors conducted a minimally invasive procedure and following the laparoscopic procedure, the patient is now totally free from any symptoms and a follow-up CT angiography showed decompression of the celiac trunk, doctors said.

The medical team was led by Dr B Srujan Kumar, senior general and laparoscopy surgeon along with Dr. Bala Vikas Kumar, senior Onco-Robotic surgeon, Dr. T Naren Kumar Reddy, General and Laparoscopic Surgeon and others.