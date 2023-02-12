Hyderabad: Woman ends life at Chandrayangutta

An 18 year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Chandrayangutta on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An 18 year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Chandrayangutta on Saturday night.

The woman Mariyam Fatima, a resident of Crystal Town Colony Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda, lived along with her family members. On Saturday night, the woman went into the washroom and hanged herself to the shower rod using a scarf, Chandrayangutta sub inspector, S Pochaiah, said.

The family who noticed Mariyam had not come out of the washroom for long time, managed to break the door open and found her. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the woman ending her life.