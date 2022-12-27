Hyderabad: 40-year-old man murdered at Chandrayangutta

A 40 year-old-man was found murdered at his house at Gulshan Iqbal colony, Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 40 year-old-man was found murdered at his house at Gulshan Iqbal colony, Chandrayangutta on Tuesday.

According to the police, for the last few days, Kaleem Khan, (40) was residing at his house along with his sister. On Tuesday evening, his body was found in a pool of blood in the house by local people who alerted the police.

On information, ACP Falaknuma Shaik Jahangeer along with the local police reached the spot. “Some unknown persons had stabbed the man to death and left the body in the house. We suspect some persons familiar with Kaleem might have killed him. Special teams have been formed and investigation going on,” said ACP Falaknuma, Shaik Jahangeer.