Hyderabad: Woman falls to death from multi-storied building at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman died, allegedly after she accidentally fell from the third floor of a multi-storied building at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

The woman B Satyavathi (42), who worked as a maid servant was staying with her husband B Eshwar Rao and their two children at Nanakramguda. Police said Satyavathi was working as a maid servant in the neighbourhood for the last three months.

It is said that while cleaning the balcony on the third floor of a nearby apartment, she accidentally fell. The security guard rushed to her rescue and with the help of the apartment residents, shifted her to hospital, where she died later.

The Gachibowli police are investigating. Though preliminary investigation hinted at an an accident, police are also probing a suicide angle.