Hyderabad: Woman jailed for giving false complaint

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a woman for five days simple imprisonment for giving a false complaint. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.200 on her.

On April 15, the convicted woman U.Chennamma (45), from Karkhana lodged a false complaint alleging some unidentified men had threatened her at knife point and snatched away her mangalsutra when she was alone in the house.

Based on her complaint, the Karkhana police booked a case and took up investigation. During the course of investigation, it was found that Chennamma had lodged a false complaint and her jewelry was not stolen. She was arrested.

The police warned citizens against lodging false complaints and said legal action would be taken