Hyderabad: Woman murdered and body disposed in a gunny bag

The woman was allegedly strangulated to death using a towel. Her body was found at Pahadishareef in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 AM, Wed - 12 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a woman and disposed her body after packing in a gunny bag at Pahadishareef on city outskirts on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the locals noticed a decomposed body dumped near the Hardware Park at Thukkuguda and alerted the police.

The police suspect the woman was strangulated using a towel and killed. Later the suspects disposed of the body at an isolated place in Hyderabad outskirts.

“The woman might have been killed three days ago. The body is highly decomposed. Special teams are formed to identify the woman and trackdown the killers,” said ACP Maheshwaram, C Anjaiah.

A case is booked.