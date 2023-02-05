Man booked for instant talaaq in Hyderabad

The police invoked 498A of IPC and 3 r/w 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and are investigating case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

The police invoked 498A of IPC and 3 r/w 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and are investigating case.

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly pronounced instant ‘triple talaaq’ was booked by the Pahadishareef police following a complaint by his wife.

According to the police, a businessman Syed Raheemuddin Quadri, a resident of Pahadishareef, was allegedly harassing his wife in inebriated condition and regularly quarreled with her over small household issues. For the last two months, Raheemuddin was planning to marry another woman and constantly harassing his wife.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teenage girl raped by brother at Pahadishareef

“On February 1, when the man was speaking to a woman over phone, his wife objected to it. Angered over it, Raheemuddin pronounced ‘talaaq’ thrice and asked her to leave the house,” said the Pahadishareef Inspector, K Kiran Kumar quoting the complaint.

The police invoked 498A of IPC and 3 r/w 4 of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and are investigating case.