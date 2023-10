Hyderabad women suffer big loss at BCCI Women’s U-19 One-Day tournament

| Hyderabad Women Suffer Big Loss At Bcci Womens U 19 One Day Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad under-19 women’s team lost to Punjab by 122 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-19 One-Day tournament in Kolkata, on Thursday.

Punjab posted 260 runs for six in 50 overs with the help of Manya Sharma’s 81-run knock. Later, Hyderabad were dismissed for 138 in 37.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Punjab 260/6 in 50 overs (Manya Sharma 81; K Vaishnavi Yadav 2/33, Kesari Drithi 2/40) bt Hyderabad 138 in 37.5 overs (Kavya 39, Muskan Sogi 3/27, Vanshika Mahajan 2/39).