Hyderabad: Work on Moosarambagh high-level bridge underway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Authorities are gearing up for the construction of a high-level bridge over river Musi connecting Moosarambagh and Amberpet. To be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 52 crore, this bridge will alleviate the water logging issues of the existing bridge here.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose who visited the site recently, ordered the officials to complete the work on a war footing. The land required for the construction is expected to be acquired at the earliest.

The six-lane bridge with an overall length of 220 meters and width of 29.5 meters will have a 20 meters carriageway along with 3.5 meters footpath on either side. It will also have two abutments and four piers to support the structure. This high-level overpass was one of the five bridges over river Musi, for which former MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone in September 2023.

While there is an existing low-level road in that area which is popularly known as Moosarambagh Bridge, it frequently gets flooded during monsoon, forcing authorities to shut down the road. The construction of this new bridge will ensure commute irrespective of weather conditions and ease traffic woes for motorists traveling between areas near OU, Amberpet, and Moosarambagh.