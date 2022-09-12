Hyderabad: Foot-over-Bridge inaugurated at Kattedan

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts for the safety of pedestrians, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday opened for the public another Foot-over-Bridge (FoB) at Kattedan near Swapna Theatre. The 21-metre facility, constructed at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore, has two lifts that can accommodate 10 passengers each.

“The facility will benefit around 5,000 persons daily and has eight CCTV cameras for their safety,” Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi said after inaugurating the Kattedan FoB.

Stating that the GHMC has proposed 36 FoBs in different parts of the city with Rs.83.16 crore with seven of these FoBs already being made available to the public, she said the remaining were under various stages of completion,

The corporation’s pedestrian-friendly projects also include development of 12 junctions in different parts of the city with Rs.33 crore. As a part of the junction development programme, places for pedestrians to sit would also be built and the junctions would be widened, the GHMC said in a press release.

Free lefts, central medians and traffic islands would be developed besides installation of bollards as part of the junction development programme. These works were in addition to the beautification works clubbed with lush greenery at these 12 junctions.

Narayanguda, Nagarjuna Circle and IDPL were some of the junctions that are getting a facelift, the GHMC said, adding that the development model ensures smooth flow of vehicular traffic along with pedestrian comfort.

The corporation was also planning to install 94 Pelican signals equipped with a push-button facility for safe pedestrian crossing.