Hyderabad: Works on Indira Park-VST elevated corridor at brisk pace

Another 850 m bridge between Ram Nagar, Bagh Lingampally nears completion

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

The 2.62 km long steel bridge near VST Junction, RTC X-Road is being taken up at a cost of Rs 350 crore. — Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Addressing decades old issues of traffic snarls and promising seamless and conflict free traffic movement near VST Junction, RTC X-Road and surrounding areas, the 2.62 km long steel flyover is getting ready at a fast pace.

The works on the four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor between Indira Park and VST along with another three-lane 850m long flyover between Ram Nagar and Bagh Lingampally are moving at a brisk pace with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planning to have them completed and ready for inauguration on Telangana Formation Day.

Presently, the works related to the steel flyovers are progressing fast with the Indira Park and VST facility being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and the Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally one getting ready with an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

According to the GHMC officials, the schedule for completion of work is to have them ready by June 2. “We hope to have them ready for inauguration by MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Telangana Formation Day,” an official said.

The civic body had initially planned to complete the works related to both flyovers by December 2022 but the schedule went awry due to incessant rains then and a drop in the steel supply due to Russia-Ukraine war. On the progress of the works, the GHMC official said construction of the concrete slab on VST steel bridge was going on with 81 foundations of the structure already being laid.

These two flyovers offer multiple benefits and are expected to decongest traffic from Indira Park to VST Junction and from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally. They will also ensure free flow of traffic towards Osmania University and Hindi Maha Vidyalaya.

Traffic will also be decongested on the VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, RTC X-roads Junction, Bagh Lingampally Junction and Ashok Nagar X-roads.

Both these projects are being built under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) which has been drawn up not only to address the present day traffic issues in the city but also put in place right road infrastructure for coming decades.