Hyderabad: Youngster drowns in stream in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: An unidentified youngster drowned, allegedly after he fell into a water stream at Nanajipur in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Thursday.

It is suspected that the incident occurred when he went to the stream to see the water flow and click pictures along with his friends.

The GHMC teams with the help of police retrieved the body.