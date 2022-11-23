T-Hub incubated startup Banyan Nation bags Social Enterprise Award

Hyderabad-based startup Banyan Nation has won the Social Enterprise award at the Economic Times Startup Awards 2022. Financial technology company Razorpay won the Startup of the Year award.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: City-based startup Banyan Nation has won the Social Enterprise award at the Economic Times Startup Awards 2022. Financial technology company Razorpay won the Startup of the Year award.

The event was held in Bengaluru on Saturday with a gathering of over 350 elite guests from India. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the event as guests of honour to present awards to the winners.

Banyan Nation, a tech-based recycling and waste management startup, was established by Mani Kishore Vajipeyajula and Raj Kiran Madangopal in 2013. The Hyderabad-based startup helps companies to use more recycled plastic instead of using virgin plastic. In 2021, Banyan Nation was recognised as the Technology Pioneer of 2021 by the World Economic Forum. It also emerged as the winner of Intel & DST Innovate for Digital India Challenge 2.0 in 2017.

T-Hub took to Twitter to congratulate the vertically integrated plastic recycling company on achieving the award.

“#THub’s ecosystem #startup Banyan Nation is a vertically integrated plastic recycling company. This award recognises their inclusive & responsible approach to solving one of the most pressing environmental challenges(sic),” T-Hub said in a tweet on Wednesday.

#THub’s ecosystem #startup Banyan Nation is a vertically integrated plastic recycling company. This award recognises their inclusive & responsible approach to solving one of the most pressing environmental challenges. #InnovateWithTHub #InnovationEcosystem pic.twitter.com/t29FVq2Zfy — T-Hub (@THubHyd) November 23, 2022