Hyderabad: Youth found hanging in Begum Bazaar lodge bathroom

The youngster reportedly checked into a room at the lodge along with an unidentified girl on Wednesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: A youth was found hanging in the bathroom of a lodge in Begum Bazaar on Thursday.

The police who are ascertaining the identity of the victim, who is suspected to be in late teens. The youngster reportedly checked into a room at the lodge along with an unidentified girl on Wednesday night.

In the absence of the girl, he hanged himself from the ventilator in the bathroom.

The Begum Bazaar police are investigating.