Hyderabad: Youth jailed for public nuisance and women harassment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 112 days imprisonment for creating nuisance in an inebriated condition and harassing women.

The convicted person B Akash alias Nikhil (22) from Chacha Nehru Nagar was arrested by the Gandhinagar police on charges of public nuisance misbehaving with women. Based on a complaint from the victims, a petty case booked against him under sections of the City Police Act.

He was remanded in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.