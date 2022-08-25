Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 25 August 22
Hyderabadi found dead in hotel room in Gajwel
Siddipet: A man from Kushaiguda in Hyderabad was found hanging in a lodge in Gajwel town on Thursday evening. He was identified as Manoj (31).

Manoj checked into his room a couple of days ago. When he did not respond to the workers who knocked at the door on Thursday, the hotel management opened the door with a duplicate key and found him hanging from the ceiling.

He was reportedly in deep financial problems. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Gajwel for postmortem. A case was registered.

 

