Hyderabadi student injured in accident in Saudi dies

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 02:38 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Jeddah: Mohammed Ammar Azhar, 14, a Class 8 student in Dammam’s Indian International School, who was critically injured in a road accident on June 13, has succumbed to his injuries.

Ammar’s sibling Ibrahim Azhar of Class 9 and their friend Hasan Riaz of Class 11 were killed on the spot on the day of the accident. All three were traveling in a car, which went out of control and crashed into a tree.

The victim’s father Mohammed Azhar, who works as an IT manager in a leading company in Dammam, is a native of Hussaini Alam in Hyderabad. He was living in Al Khobar along with his wife, a daughter and two sons – Ibrahim and Ammar.

Noted Indian social worker Nass Vokkam has coordinated with relevant authorities to complete legal formalities and the funeral is expected to be held on Tuesday.