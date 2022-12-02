Telangana: Asifabad police lay road for remote Gundala village

Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

SP Suresh Kumar along with MLA Sakku inaugurates a road facility created by police between Rompalli and Gundala villages at Rompalli village in Tiryani mandal on Friday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a novel gesture, the police have laid a seven-kilometre earthen road from Rompalli to the remote Gundala, a Maoist-affected village in Tiryani mandal, realising a long pending dream of the tribal community and enabling an easy access to rest of the State.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar along with MLA Athram Sakku formally inaugurated the facility on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar said he was happy to have taken part in creating the facility for residents of one of the interior parts of the district that was deprived of the basic amenity — transportation — for many decades.

He said Gundala had now achieved freedom from backwardness. He assured that police would always be at the forefront in serving them.

Recalling that he had promised to develop the road, considering the hardships of the villagers who brought their plight to his notice when he visited them on July 2, Suresh Kumar requested the locals to achieve prosperity on many fronts with the help of the facility and not to extend cooperation to the banned Maoists.

The villagers would be now able to save the lives of their family members during medical emergencies by taking them to a primary health centre in Rompalli. While children would now have access to more schools, farmers would be able to find better marketing opportunities for their products.

Suresh Kumar said the police could accomplish the mission with the help of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL), and members of Tiryani Tractors Association.

Huge boulders on the treacherous yet rocky terrain route were cut and large quantities of gravel were used to lay the road over the work that spanned over 20 days.

MLA Sakku was all praise for the police for bringing respite to the residents of the village. He said the definition of police changed by conducting a slew of social services.

He vowed to address major challenges of the habitation and to lay a CC road between Rompalli and Gundala villages soon. He advised locals to utilize various schemes of the government.

Collector Rahul Raj and ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi too were present.