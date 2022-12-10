Hyderabadis enjoy pleasant weather as temperature dips

Hyderabadis are experiencing a nip in the air, the mist in the morning, and a cool breeze in the evening, with minimum temperatures plummeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are experiencing a nip in the air, the mist in the morning, and a cool breeze in the evening, with minimum temperatures plummeting. Woollens, discarded promptly this summer, are being pulled out with light showers and cloudy sky, triggering a tangy dip in day temperature.

As the air quality remains ‘satisfactory’ in most areas, tourist places are seeing improved footfall. People are thronging places like Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Lumbini Park, Charminar, and Golconda, among other cherished destinations in the city, thanks to the pleasant weather.

Also Read Hyderabad metro commuters ask for extra coaches, official responds

During the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, the minimum temperature took a downward plunge to settle at 19 degrees Celsius, a departure of four degrees Celsius from usual. On the other hand, the maximum temperature dipped to 28.2 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity remained at 58 per cent.

Saroornagar registered the lowest temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, while areas like Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru, Alwal, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar witnessed the mercury hovering around the 18 degrees Celsius mark.

As per the forecast, the city will experience a cloudy sky with light rain till December 13 in the wake of cyclonic storm Mandous. The minimum temperature may hover around 18 and 19 degrees Celsius.