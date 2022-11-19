Water school launched at Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

In coming days, the plan is to host events such as Kayakathan and Hydrathon besides launching a life-saving certification programme.

Hyderabad: Training for children in a host of water sports has commenced at Durgam Cheruvu with the Water School here starting to train children above eight years in kayaking, sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddle boarding.

These activities are in addition to the sunset kayaking, which the facility offers as a leisure activity for those interested in water sports. In the coming days, the plan is to host events such as Kayakathan and Hydrathon besides launching a Life-Saving Certification programme.

On Saturday evening, several children accompanied by elders were seen enthusiastically taking turns with different water sporting activities at Duragam Cheruvu. While the elders enjoyed their children practicing the water sports amid pleasant weather, the visitors too cheered for the trainees.

Several parents while lauding the facilities at the Water School and appreciative of the safety measures in place, look forward to their children gain expertise.

“Both my children are sailors, extending this facility to the western part of the city in addition to Hussain Sagar is laudable. This facility will encourage more children towards water sport and our city will produce more champions,” said Anita Reddy, at the Water School.

Meanwhile, officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department who granted permission for Yacht Club of Hyderabad to extend their facility at Durgam Cheruvu said they want Telangana to produce water sports world champions.

“We want this Water School at Durgam Cheruvu to serve as a nursery for future Asian and Olympic champions besides becoming a hub for all water sports,” said an official. Adult enthusiasts can also learn on the Olympic Class Laser and International 420 Boats that have already been made available at Water School. The skills learned here will be valuable at any water body across the world, the official added.

For kayaking, the charge per session is Rs 1,400 and for five sessions the fee is Rs 5,600 and the price is the same for surfing and stand-up paddle boarding. Meanwhile, for sailing, the fee is Rs 9,500 for 12 sessions.